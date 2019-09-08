Yang shares video of him crowdsurfing in room full of supporters

White House hopeful Andrew Yang Andrew YangBiden atop new poll as Warren makes gains, Sanders and Harris slip Focus on Biden health underscores future Trump attacks Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril MORE shared a video of himself crowdsurfing in a room full of supporters on Sunday.

"Haven’t crowdsurfed in a while #YangGang," the entrepreneur tweeted

The video came from the AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum in Costa Mesa, Calif., where Yang and his fellow 2020 candidates Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardDemocratic Party chief defends debate criteria: 'Candidates have to demonstrate progress' Gabbard: Impeachment would only tear US apart Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril MORE (D-Hawaii) and Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer says he qualified for October Democratic debate Ex-ThinkProgress writer blasts Tom Steyer after receiving job notice for his campaign Prominent economists make case for wealth tax in new paper MORE spoke on Sunday.

Despite his lack of political experience, Yang has accumulated significant support for his 2020 presidential bid, currently coming in at

Yang has also reached the 130,000 unique donor threshold needed to qualify for the September and October Democratic primary debates.