Yang shares video of him crowdsurfing in room full of supporters
White House hopeful Andrew YangAndrew YangBiden atop new poll as Warren makes gains, Sanders and Harris slip Focus on Biden health underscores future Trump attacks Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril MORE shared a video of himself crowdsurfing in a room full of supporters on Sunday.

"Haven’t crowdsurfed in a while #YangGang," the entrepreneur tweeted 

The video came from the AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum in Costa Mesa, Calif., where Yang and his fellow 2020 candidates Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardDemocratic Party chief defends debate criteria: 'Candidates have to demonstrate progress' Gabbard: Impeachment would only tear US apart Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril MORE (D-Hawaii) and Tom SteyerThomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer says he qualified for October Democratic debate Ex-ThinkProgress writer blasts Tom Steyer after receiving job notice for his campaign Prominent economists make case for wealth tax in new paper MORE spoke on Sunday.

Despite his lack of political experience, Yang has accumulated significant support for his 2020 presidential bid, currently coming in at 2.7-percent support in a Real Clear Politics average of polls, ahead of seasoned politicians like Sens. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerWarren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll Difference between primaries and caucuses matters in this election 2020 Democrats barnstorm New Hampshire, taking aim at Trump MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy KlobucharAmy Jean KlobucharPompeo says canceled Taliban meeting was attempt at peace, Democrats attack 'bizarre' plan Amash blasts Trump for inviting Taliban leaders to Camp David week of 9/11 Sunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation MORE (D-Minn.).

Yang has also reached the 130,000 unique donor threshold needed to qualify for the September and October Democratic primary debates.

