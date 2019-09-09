Harris briefing memo cites 'summer slump': report

An internal memo left behind by Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDifference between primaries and caucuses matters in this election Biden atop new poll as Warren makes gains, Sanders and Harris slip Gabbard: Impeachment would only tear US apart MORE's (D-Calif.) presidential campaign in New Hampshire included talking points to respond to questions about her lack of being in the state and her "summer slump," Politico reported.

The memo, which was obtained by the news outlet, reportedly included talking points to respond to questions over fundraising and her relationship with residents of the state.

The language in the leaked memo is similar to an email the campaign sent to supporters last week with the subject line "September slump," Politico noted.

"August was a rough month for fundraising and we barely scraped by hitting our goal. We expected to come out of the 'summer slump' this month, but the first days of September have proven even more difficult for fundraising than we expected," that email said.

According to Politico, the memo had a section titled "Path To Victory — Summer Slump?" and the first talking point said: "Fully intend to win."

The memo also reportedly included talking points to respond to Harris's less frequent visits to New Hampshire.

“You haven’t traveled to New Hampshire as frequently as some of your Democratic rivals,” Politico reports the "Briefing and Talking Points" memo read. “Is the state a priority for your campaign?"

Suggested responses and talking points included "NH absolutely a priority for my campaign — excited to be back for the convention and other events around the state,” and, “Note: Recent polling- Boston Globe/Suffolk (8/1-8/4) Biden 21%, Sanders 17%, Warren 14%, YOU 8%."

Harris placed fifth place in New Hampshire based on a CBS News poll released Sunday, 20 points behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenKennedy leading Markey in possible Senate matchup: poll Sunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll MORE (D-Mass.), the front-runner in the early voting state based on the poll.

Campaign spokesman Ian Sams told The Hill that the leaked document was a “run-of-the-mill” event briefing.

“They aren't exactly glamorous, but they're a part of any campaign,” he said in a statement.

“Kamala is working hard to demonstrate to Granite Staters why she is the best candidate to defeat Trump,” he said, noting a series of interviews and events Harris attended in New Hampshire this weekend.

“She is competing hard in New Hampshire and taking nothing for granted in the state. We are grateful for the support and advice given to Sen. Harris by people across New Hampshire, including key activists, elected officials, and leaders, and appreciate how much wisdom folks are sharing about the primary,” Sams said.

— This report was updated at 8:12 a.m.