Eight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools

Eight Democratic presidential primary contenders appeared in a video Monday in support of former Rep. Gabby Giffords's (D-Ariz.) effort to improve safety at schools.

In the video, titled "Our Kids Deserve to be Safe at School," the candidates called for the passage of stricter gun laws, which they said would prevent mass shootings at schools.

It is the first ad in a series produced by Giffords's Courage to Fight Gun Violence that will air around this week's third Democratic primary debate.

The video is edited to make it seem like the eight candidates are finishing each other's sentences, emphasizing the candidates' united front on the need for stricter gun laws to protect children.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (Texas), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris (Calif.), Cory Booker (N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (Minn.) all participated in the video.

All eight will appear in the third Democratic primary debate this Thursday along with entrepreneur Andre Yang and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

The Hill has reached out to Giffords for information on who was invited to participate.