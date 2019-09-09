Trump jokes that his hair is 'better than most of my friends' the same age'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump awards Medal of Valor, civilian honors to responders in Dayton and El Paso shootings Texas Democrats unveil 'path to victory' plan for 2020 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Congress returns with gun violence, funding atop agenda MORE on Monday joked that he had been willing to hold his North Carolina campaign rally outside in the rain, quipping that it would prove his hair was real.

Trump told supporters in Greenville, N.C., that he sought a larger venue for his rally in support of Dan Bishop, who is running in a special election Tuesday for the state's 9th Congressional District.

"I was even willing to stand out in the rain and get my hair soaking wet," Trump said, noting that the location he had in mind would have been outside the 9th District.

"But I was willing to do it. I would’ve taken it. I would’ve been very proud to have done it. It would have shown it’s my real hair at least," he said, prompting laughter.

"It’s my hair. May not be great, but I will say it’s better than most of my friends' who are the same age."

The president's lighthearted comments came after he was forced to scrap a tour of storm damage from Hurricane Dorian in Emerald Isle, N.C., because of severe weather. He instead received a briefing on the hurricane's damage on Air Force One.

The Trump campaign last week relocated Monday's rally from the Fayetteville Regional Airport to the city's Crown Expo Center. A campaign official said the switch was caused by logistical challenges related to flights departing the airport hangar.

The president has in the past made light of his famous hairstyle. He joked last October about canceling a speech to the Future Farmers of America convention because of a "a bad hair day."