Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools Legislating against 'loan sharks' isn't as simple as it sounds Warren endorses Texas Democrat Cuellar's primary challenger MORE (D-Mass.) on Monday endorsed Marie Newman in her primary challenge to Rep. Dan Lipinksi (D-Ill.).

"At a time when our reproductive rights are under attack, Illinois deserves a leader with an unwavering commitment to fighting for reproductive health care," she tweeted, referencing Lipinksi's opposition to abortion.

"I'm proud to endorse @Marie4Congress. She understands this isn’t a moment to back down—it’s time to fight back," Warren added.

At a time when our reproductive rights are under attack, Illinois deserves a leader with an unwavering commitment to fighting for reproductive health care. I'm proud to endorse @Marie4Congress. She understands this isn’t a moment to back down—it’s time to fight back. https://t.co/xXXVPOY3Ue — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 9, 2019

Newman tweeted Monday that she was "honored" to receive Warren's endorsement.

"We need a real leader in #IL03—and in the White House—who will put workers, our climate, and the health of our people above everything else," she added.

Honored to receive the endorsement of @ewarren who's dedicated her career to fighting for workers and working families. We need a real leader in #IL03—and in the White House—who will put workers, our climate, and the health of our people above everything else. #NewDayInIL03 https://t.co/DEqZWz4oLT — Marie Newman (@Marie4Congress) September 9, 2019

On Monday Warren also endorsed Jessica Cisneros, a primary challenger to Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who also opposes abortion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) made headlines and sparked ire from some progressives for backing Lipinski's reelection bid. The group in March warned possible campaign vendors that the party wouldn't give contracts to firms doing work for primary challengers.