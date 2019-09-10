Joe Walsh: Republicans are 'prostrated before their king' Trump

Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump labels GOP challengers the 'Three Stooges' Sanford announces challenge to Trump Joe Walsh 'honored' to have George Conway as informal adviser in challenge to Trump MORE (R-Ill.), who is running a primary challenge against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump awards Medal of Valor, civilian honors to responders in Dayton and El Paso shootings Texas Democrats unveil 'path to victory' plan for 2020 The Hill's 12:30 Report: Congress returns with gun violence, funding atop agenda MORE, slammed the GOP officials Monday for allowing state Republican parties to cancel their primaries and caucuses.

“They’re on their knees prostrated before their king,” Walsh told CNN’s Anderson Cooper. “This is absolute undemocratic bullshit.”

Walsh added that Trump is “in cahoots with the Republican Party to disenfranchise voters” and that Republicans are “denying Americans the right to vote” by canceling nominating contests.

Republicans are "on their knees prostrated before their king," says Joe Walsh, a Republican challenging Pres. Trump, on the state of his party and its move to cancel primaries in several states. Trump is "in cahoots with the Republican Party to disenfranchise voters." pic.twitter.com/aJyLqTA5c7 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 10, 2019

“Forget about the money, forget about all of that. That’s a bunch of BS,” he said. “They’re doing this because they’re afraid. The Republican Party is afraid because this president is imploding every single day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Walsh’s comments come after Republican parties in Kansas, South Carolina and Arizona announced over the weekend that they were canceling their nominating contests in a boost for Trump. Nevada will reportedly follow suit.

The state parties have argued that canceling the proceedings will save money that can be put toward other races.

Walsh told MSNBC’s Ari Melber last week that allowing states to cancel primaries and caucuses is “undemocratic BS,” adding: “This is not North Korea or Russia. Donald Trump is trying to eliminate elections.”

Walsh was a vocal supporter of Trump during his 2016 campaign and early on in his presidency, but he has since grown increasingly critical of the president before announcing his GOP primary challenge. Walsh is joined by former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump labels GOP challengers the 'Three Stooges' The Hill's Morning Report - Congress returns: What to expect Sunday shows - Taliban talks in spotlight after Trump's cancellation MORE (R-S.C.) in challenging Trump in the primary.