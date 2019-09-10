Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE holds a 12-point lead nationally over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools Legislating against 'loan sharks' isn't as simple as it sounds Warren endorses Texas Democrat Cuellar's primary challenger MORE (I) among likely Democratic primary voters, according to a new poll.

The latest Morning Consult online survey finds Biden at 33 percent support, followed by Sanders at 21 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Mass.) at 16 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.) is in fourth place at 7 percent, followed by South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll Biden atop new poll as Warren makes gains, Sanders and Harris slip MORE at 5 percent.

The survey results have not changed much over the past few months, although Harris has seen her support cut in half since topping out at 14 percent in early July

ADVERTISEMENT

Three candidates are tied for sixth place in the latest poll, with Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools Yang shares video of him crowdsurfing in room full of supporters Warren gains support but Biden retains delegate lead in new poll MORE (D-N.J.), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Congress returns with gun violence, funding atop agenda The Hill's Editor-in-Chief: Why Yang won't run third party 2020 polling: A trip down short-term memory lane MORE all pulling 3 percent support.

Two other candidates who will be on the debate stage on Thursday night in Houston – Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools 2020 polling: A trip down short-term memory lane Yang shares video of him crowdsurfing in room full of supporters MORE (D-Minn.) and former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro Julian CastroBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Castro responds to Trump's canceled Taliban meeting: 'Another bizarre episode' Difference between primaries and caucuses matters in this election MORE – are at 1 percent support in the poll.

Biden, Sanders and Warren, who will share a debate stage for the first time together on Thursday night, are running neck-and-neck with each other when voters are asked who they would choose as a second option.

Among Biden’s supporters, 26 percent listed Sanders as their backup while 24 percent said Warren.

Twenty-nine percent of Sanders supporters said Biden is their number two option, followed by 27 percent who said Warren.

And 24 percent of Warren’s supporters said Sanders is their back-up, followed by 21 percent who said Biden.

Sanders has the best favorability rating in the field at 75 percent positive and 18 percent negative, followed by Biden, who posts a 72-20 split. Sixty-four percent of Democrats have a favorable view of Warren, against 15 percent who view her unfavorably.

The Morning Consult online survey of 17,824 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted between Sept. 2 and Sept. 8 and has a 1 percentage point margin of error.