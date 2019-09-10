Poll: Top-tier Democrats lead Trump by at least 40 points among Hispanics

© Getty Images
A new poll released Tuesday shows all top-tier Democratic presidential candidates leading President TrumpDonald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE by more than 40 percentage points among Hispanic registered voters nationwide.
The Univision poll, conducted by Latino Decisions and North Star Opinion Research, shows that 73 percent of Hispanic voters surveyed plan to vote for a Democratic candidate, while only 16 percent plan to vote for Trump.
That's a drop for Trump, who won around 19 percent of the Hispanic vote according to 2016 polling by Latino Decisions.
Exit polls showed Trump winning as much as 29 percent of the Hispanic vote, but that figure has been disputed as exit polls tend to be inaccurate when measuring minorities.
Trump also fares poorly against specific Democratic presidential candidates, with the biggest gaps in direct match-ups against former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE and Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.).
But Trump's support in direct match-ups is also highest against Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.), the two Democratic front-runners more closely identified with the progressive wing of the party.
Biden leads Trump in national Hispanic voter intent 71 percent to 15 percent, according to the poll, while Sanders has a 71 percent to 18 percent lead.
Warren and Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.), the other two Democratic front-runners in most polls, each have 65 percent Hispanic support in match-ups against Trump.
In a direct match-up against Harris, Trump would get 16 percent of Hispanic votes, while he would garner 20 percent against Warren, according to the poll.
The poll also measured match-ups between Trump and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (D-N.J.).
Castro leads Trump among Hispanics 66 percent to 18 percent, and Booker leads 65 percent to 21 percent.
Biden and Sanders also have strong leads among Hispanic voters for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to the poll.
Biden has the support of 21 percent of respondents, while 20 percent support Sanders.
Unlike in most national polls, Castro is among the front-runners in Hispanic voter intent.
Castro's numbers among Latino voters have improved, as 12 percent of respondents currently plan to vote for him, compared to 11 percent for Warren and 8 percent for Harris.
A similar poll conducted by Univision in June showed 9 percent of Hispanic voters surveyed planned to vote for Castro.
Former Rep. Beto O'RourkeBeto O'RourkeEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools Texas Democrats unveil 'path to victory' plan for 2020 Hundreds of Bahamians told to leave evacuation ship headed to US: report MORE (D-Texas) had 8 percent national Hispanic voter intent in June, ahead of Warren and Harris. The current poll shows O'Rourke at 6 percent, behind Warren and Harris.
The poll also compared national Hispanic voter intent to Hispanic voter intent in Texas, and general voter intent in Texas.
Trump fared slightly better against Democrats among Texas Hispanics, compared to Hispanics nationwide, and support for O'Rourke was much higher in his home state.
The national survey was conducted among 1,043 Hispanic registered voters with a 3 percent margin of error, and the Texas poll was conducted among 641 Texas Latinos with a 3.9 percent margin of error.