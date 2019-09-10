The top three contenders for the Democratic presidential nomination all lead President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden, Sanders and Warren lead Trump in new Texas poll 5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars MORE in deep-red Texas where a Democrat has not won a statewide race in 25 years, according to a new poll.

The latest Univision News survey of Texas finds Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I) doing best in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up against Trump in Texas, leading the president 48 percent to 42 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders slips in NH, Biden and Warren in statistical dead heat Biden, Sanders and Warren lead Trump in new Texas poll Biden hires top Obama aide MORE leads Trump 47 percent to 43 percent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders slips in NH, Biden and Warren in statistical dead heat Biden, Sanders and Warren lead Trump in new Texas poll Warren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon MORE (D-Mass.) has a narrow 44 percent to 42 percent advantage.

The Univision survey found that 40 percent of registered voters in Texas would cast a ballot for an unnamed Democrat, while 33 percent said they’d vote for Trump. When undecided voters leaning one way or the other are factored in, the Democrat leads Trump 47 percent to 42 percent.

The poll is the latest one to find Democrats running close to Trump or leading him in Texas, which has not gone for the Democratic presidential contender in more than 40 years.

Two other polls conducted this year have found Biden edging Trump in the Lone Star State.

Many Republicans believe predictions that Texas will go blue in 2020 are overblown, although they acknowledge the GOP must do more to reach suburban voters, women, young people and racial minorities in the rapidly changing state.

Trump won Texas by 9 points in 2016, which was the closest margin of victory for the GOP candidate in 20 years.

The Univision survey found that 69 percent of Hispanics, who make up about a quarter of registered voters in Texas, would vote for the Democrat, while only 19 percent said they plan to support Trump. Trump’s job approval rating is at 22 percent among Latino voters nationally, the poll found.

In the Democratic primary, Biden and Sanders are the most popular candidates among Latino voters nationally, with 22 percent saying they support Biden, followed by Sanders at 20 percent. Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is at 12 percent, followed by Warren at 11 percent.

The Univision survey of 1,004 Texans was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 and has a 3.1 percentage point margin of error. The national survey of 1,043 registered Latinos has a 3 percentage point margin of error.