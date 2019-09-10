Warren, Sanders slam Bolton's tenure amid White House exit

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) criticized National Security adviser John Bolton John BoltonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Bolton out as national security adviser Amash: 'Bolton never should have been hired' Romney: Bolton firing 'a huge loss' for nation MORE after Bolton's departure from the Trump administration was announced.

The top progressive presidential candidates, in addition to two of President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE's Republican primary challengers, also criticized the president.

"The American people are better off with John Bolton out of the White House. The world will be better off when the man who hired him in the first place is out too," wrote Warren.

The American people are better off with John Bolton out of the White House. The world will be better off when the man who hired him in the first place is out too. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2019

"A symptom of the problem is gone. The root cause of authoritarianism remains," Sanders posted.

A symptom of the problem is gone. The root cause of authoritarianism remains. https://t.co/EvXAY0gsPU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 10, 2019

"The @realDonaldTrump chaos theory of national security and management continues. America deserves a steady hand, not a soap opera.," wrote Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldJoe Walsh: Republicans are 'prostrated before their king' Trump Primary challenges show potential cracks in Trump's GOP Trump says he won't debate primary opponents MORE (R).

The @realDonaldTrump chaos theory of national security and management continues. America deserves a steady hand, not a soap opera. pic.twitter.com/EwWhqNLQ81 — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) September 10, 2019

After Bolton disputed Trump's account of his departure, Former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshJoe Walsh: Republicans are 'prostrated before their king' Trump Amash says Sanford presidential bid won't impact decision on whether he runs in 2020 Primary challenges show potential cracks in Trump's GOP MORE (R-Ill.) appeared to side with Bolton over the president, writing "Unlike most, Bolton won’t just sit back and let Trump lie about him."

Walsh also criticized a meeting that Trump had scheduled then canceled with the Taliban at Camp David.

Unlike most, Bolton won’t just sit back and let Trump lie about him. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 10, 2019

It’s obvious Bolton thought inviting the Taliban to Camp David was a stupid idea. But think about it: If everybody on Trump’s team who thought inviting the Taliban to Camp David was a stupid idea actually resigned, the only people still working for Trump would be Jared & Ivanka. https://t.co/8c3nRcP4Zd — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) September 10, 2019

Trump announced Bolton's resignation on Tuesday, tweeting "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, he added.

Bolton, however, disputed that account, saying that he "offered to resign."

Warren and Sanders have consistently polled near the top of the 20-person Democratic field and will appear in the Democratic debate this week. Walsh and Weld have launched long shot primary bids against Trump.