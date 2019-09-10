GOP Senate campaign arm hits top 2020 Dems in new ads ahead of debate

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Monday and Tuesday released new attack ads against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) as the three White House contenders cement their status in the Democratic primary field’s top tier.

The ads, released on Facebook, come ahead of the third Democratic presidential primary debate in Houston, which will feature 10 candidates vying for the opportunity to take on President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE next year.

The ads against Warren ask Facebook users who they would vote for between Trump and the Massachusetts Democrat, showing a fluctuating bar graph between the two.

The ads against Sanders say the self-avowed Democratic Socialist would work to “undo all the great work President Trump has done if he becomes president” and “turn America into a socialist country.”

Going after Biden, the NRSC also asks voters who they would pick between Trump and the former vice president and says a “vote for Joe Biden is a vote for four years of Obama’s leftist policies.”

Some interesting @NRSC Facebook ads up right now leaning into a Biden/Trump general election matchup



Also one that flashes the message: "Biden 2020 = Four More Years of Obama" pic.twitter.com/V85OGeLSEq — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) September 10, 2019

Biden has sought to tie himself to former President Obama during his campaign, hoping his lingering popularity among the Democratic base will help propel him to the party’s 2020 nomination. But Obama served as a chief boogeyman for the GOP during his eight years in office.

The ads against the three Democrats come as polling shows them extending their leads among the rest of the pack, with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Biden campaign lowering expectations in early voting states, says veteran political journalist MORE, the nearest two contenders, stagnating behind them.

Biden has maintained a narrowing lead among the top three candidates as Sanders remains largely steady and Warren, buoyed by her litany of detailed policy platforms, has surged in national and statewide surveys.

Several reports have said that Trump and his campaign view Biden as their toughest potential opponent, fearing the centrist former vice president could chip into Trump’s appeal to blue-collar workers in key Rust Belt states that helped hand him the White House in 2016.