Republican pulls off critical win in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Dan Bishop edged out Democrat Dan McCready in the special election on Tuesday to represent North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, narrowly holding on to a House seat that has been in the GOP’s hands for nearly 60 years.



Bishop’s win brings to an end a political saga in the 9th District that has spanned more than two years.

A regularly scheduled election in the district last year showed then-Republican candidate Mark Harris Mark Harris5 things to watch in critical NC race The Hill's 12:30 Report: Bolton out as national security adviser The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE leading McCready by a scant 905 votes. But state officials scrapped the results of that race earlier this year after uncovering a massive ballot fraud scheme allegedly operated by a contractor for Harris’s campaign.



The controversy prompted Harris to step aside as the GOP nominee in the district, kicking off a 10-way primary race. Bishop, a conservative state senator and the North Carolina Republican Party’s preferred candidate, emerged as the winner of that contest.His victory on Tuesday was a major relief for Republicans, who have maintained an iron grip on the 9th District since 1963.

McCready even liked to remind supporters at his campaign rallies that former President Kennedy was in the White House the last time a Democrat represented the district.



President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE also carried the district in 2016 by a nearly 12-point margin over Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCBS News producer to become NBC News deputy Washington bureau chief 5 things to watch in critical NC race Ginsburg calls proposal to eliminate Electoral College 'more theoretical than real' MORE, and the special election on Tuesday was seen by Republicans as a sort of testing ground for his political messaging heading into 2020.



Indeed, Bishop tied much of his campaign to his support for Trump. On the trail, he often talked about the need to build the president’s long-promised wall on the U.S. southern border and accused McCready of backing “socialist” policies, a key talking point of Trump and Republicans in Washington.



Democrats, meanwhile, took pains to avoid nationalizing the race, homing in on McCready’s credentials as a Marine Corps veteran and businessman as well as his moderate bona fides.



The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the House Democratic campaign arm, spent millions of dollars on field operations in the race, delving into paid advertising only in the final stretch of the race. And national Democrats largely refrained from appearing alongside McCready during the campaign.



Bishop’s victory in the 9th District is a respite for Republicans after the party lost 40 House seats in the 2018 midterm elections, a phenomenon driven largely by suburban and female voters, who have begun to move away from the GOP under Trump’s presidency.



The special election was also seen as something of a bellwether for 2020, when Trump himself will face reelection.



Republicans sought to downplay that notion, pointing to McCready’s more than two years on the campaign trail and massive campaign bank account. Asked in an interview on Monday whether the results of the 9th District election foreshadowed what’s to come in 2020, Kayleigh McEnany, the national secretary for Trump’s reelection campaign, offered a firm “no.”



There were signs, however, that Republicans were concerned about a possible loss in the special election. Republican and conservative groups spent millions on paid advertising in recent months, and Trump and Vice President Pence made last-minute appearances in the district on Monday in an effort to rally support for Bishop ahead of Election Day — efforts that ultimately appeared successful.