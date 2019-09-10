Klobuchar, Buttigieg find themselves accidentally flying to debate together

Two 2020 Democrats found themselves meeting face-to-face a bit earlier than expected on Tuesday when they were booked one row apart on a United Airlines flight to Houston on the way to Thursday's primary debate.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) tweeted a picture Tuesday afternoon of himself and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) grinning after learning that they would be practically seatmates for their trip to Houston, site of the third debate between the 2020 Democratic primary contenders.

"Very funny, @United," Buttigieg wrote on Twitter, while Klobuchar quipped that Thursday's debate had begun two days early.

"And the debate begins... Good sitting by you @PeteButtigieg," she tweeted.

Thursday's debate will be the first of the 2020 cycle to feature all of the leading contenders onstage in one night, as the heightened qualifications for the event pushed out several lower-performing members of the 2020 field.

The higher requirements in both polling and individual fundraising numbers led to the exit of several Democrats from the field in recent weeks, including Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Buttigieg sitting at about 4.3 percent nationally while Klobuchar remains at 1 percent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads in most national polls.