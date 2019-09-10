GOP buys JonOssoff.com after Democrat launches Georgia Senate bid

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) has purchased the domain JonOssoff.com after Democrat Jon Ossoff this week announced his Senate campaign against one-term incumbent Georgia Sen. David Perdue (R).

Rather than finding Ossoff’s campaign website, visitors who follow the link instead are directed to an article in The Washington Examiner from 2017 titled, “Jon Ossoff, top Democratic congressional candidate, raises questions with misleading resume.”

The NRSC said it would keep the domain under its control for the duration of Ossoff’s run.

“JonOssoff.com will have all the details about Jon Ossoff’s resume,” NRSC spokesman Nathan Brand told The Hill. “Since Ossoff is a serial resume inflator, voters will need a good source for all the news about Ossoff’s misleading claims and left-wing views.”

Ossoff gained national renown in 2017 after he narrowly lost a special congressional election in Georgia in a Republican district, raising over $30 million but falling short to Republican Karen Handel.

However, he raised eyebrows with his claims he worked as a national security aide with a “top-secret clearance,” an assertion that The Washington Post’s fact checker said was misleading.

Though Ossoff is one of four Democrats running to challenge Perdue, he has a leg up with the backing of Georgia titan and civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D).

“Like the many thousands Jon has already organized and inspired, I am ready to work tirelessly to elect him,” Lewis told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Georgia and America need Jon.”

Ossoff announced his Senate campaign Monday to “mount a ruthless assault on corruption in our political system,” singling Perdue out as “one of the least effective and most out-of-touch members of the U.S. Senate.”

“We’re in a state where one in three rural children live in poverty, where we have the worst maternal mortality in the entire country, and in a half a decade, this guy hasn’t come down from his private island to do a single town hall meeting,” Ossoff said. “He hands out favors to his donors. He runs errands for the president.”

Besides the race against Perdue, Georgia will also see a special election to fill the vacancy left by retiring Sen. Johnny Isakson (R).