A majority of Americans think President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump extends national emergency on foreign election interference Overnight Defense: Trump ousts Bolton in shocker | Fallout, reaction from GOP senators | Senate spending talks in chaos | Dems eye vote to nix Trump border emergency 60 percent of Americans say Trump does not deserve reelection MORE does not deserve a second term in the White House, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

The survey, which was released Tuesday, found that 60 percent of Americans said they do not think Trump deserves to be reelected. Meanwhile, just 36 percent of respondents said the president does deserve another four years in office. Three percent said they do not have an opinion.

The figures indicate that Americans' feelings about the president have remained relatively stable over the past two years. Sixty-three percent of Americans said the president didn't deserve reelection in a CNN poll conducted in November 2017.

According to Gallup, former President Obama faced similar opposition the year before he was up for reelection.

In 2011, a Gallup poll found that 55 percent of respondents said Obama didn't deserve reelection. Fifty-two percent of Americans said in a CNN-Gallup-USA Today poll in October 2003 that former President George W. Bush didn't deserve reelection.

The survey found that Trump's approval rating has also remained steady. Just 39 percent of respondents said they approve of the president's job performance, with 55 percent saying they disapprove. CNN-SSRS polls throughout 2019 have shown the president's approval hovering around 40 percent.

The figures were released following a month that saws fears grow about the state of the economy and Trump's long-standing trade war with China. The president, meanwhile, has argued that the economy will "go down in the tubes" if he isn't reelected in 2020.

He's also repeatedly dismissed polls with negative results as "fake." On Tuesday, after a Washington Post-ABC News poll showed his approval rating at 38 percent, Trump called it a "fake poll by two very bad and dangerous media outlets."

The CNN-SSRS poll was conducted between Sept. 5 and Sept. 9 among a national population of 1,639 adults. The margin of error is 3.2 percentage points.