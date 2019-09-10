Trump endorses Missouri GOP governor for 2020 election

President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) for his 2020 bid to serve a full term after Parson replaced the state's scandal-ridden former governor last year.

In a tweet, the president wrote that Parson "knows what he is doing – he gets it!" He also called the incumbent "popular" and "strong."

I am pleased to endorse Governor Mike Parson of Missouri. He is very Popular, Strong, and knows what he is doing – he gets it! Based on the fact that Mike has announced he will run again in 2020 for Governor, Mike Parson has my Complete and Total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

Parson previously ran for governor in 2016 but dropped out of the race, which was eventually won by former Gov. Eric Greitens (R), a political newcomer whose administration eventually ended after being mired in scandal related to an extramarital affair.

He later ran for lieutenant governor and won that same year on a ticket separate from Greitens and took over the governor's office in June 2018 after Greitens resigned.

Parson faces a bid for governor from Auditor Nicole Galloway (D), the only woman and Democrat holding statewide office in Missouri. Galloway told The Associated Press in a statement this week that families in the state "can’t afford four more years of Governor Parson."

“Missourians deserve better than a governor whose sole accomplishment is that he isn’t Eric Greitens,” the Democratic Governors Association said in a press release reported by the AP. “We look forward to holding career politician Parson to account for putting himself and his special interest friends ahead of Missouri.”