Trump endorses Sasse in 2020 race

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump endorses Sasse in 2020 race Trump endorses Missouri GOP governor for 2020 election Republican Greg Murphy wins special election in NC's 3rd District MORE on Tuesday endorsed Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseIt's time to empower military families with education freedom Bipartisan panel to issue recommendations for defending US against cyberattacks early next year The Hill's Morning Report - Trump lauds tariffs on China while backtracking from more MORE (R-Neb.) for his reelection bid in 2020, sending a message of support for one of his more outspoken Republican critics on Capitol Hill.

“Senator Ben Sasse has done a wonderful job representing the people of Nebraska. He is great with our Vets, the Military, and your very important Second Amendment. Strong on Crime and the Border, Ben has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump tweeted.

Sasse, who officially announced his reelection bid in August, has been one of the few GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill to criticize the White House and had previously floated a primary challenge against Trump next year.

The Nebraska Republican began hammering Trump during the 2016 campaign and has ripped him during his White House tenure for his “amoralistic” rhetoric as well as his trade and foreign policy decisions.

Trump has responded to the criticism, tweeting early in 2016 that “the great State of Nebraska can do much better than @BenSasse as your Senator.”

The great State of Nebraska can do much better than @BenSasse as your Senator. Saw him on @greta - totally ineffective. Wants paid for pols. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2016

While Trump continues to enjoy a sky-high approval rating within the Republican Party, Sasse has been protected against a wave of threats to his seat partially due to his solidly conservative voting record and his backing from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The American Conservative Union rated Sasse in 2017 as the Senate’s second-most conservative member after Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulTrump fires national security adviser Bolton Court vacates sentence for Rand Paul's neighbor, says it was too lenient Graham promises ObamaCare repeal if Trump, Republicans win in 2020 MORE (R-Ky.), and he has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of abortion, attempting to force a vote in February on the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would protect newborns who survive abortions.

Thus far only Matt Innis, the former chairman of the Lancaster County Republican Party, has announced a primary challenge to Sasse.

Sasse won his first term in 2014 by 33 points, and his seat is rated as “Solid Republican” by The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper.