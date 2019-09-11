Poll: Trump trails five 2020 Democratic contenders head-to-head

Five 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are leading President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE in head-to-head match-ups, according to a new poll released Wednesday.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE with a comfortable 16-point lead over Trump among all survey respondents.

Other Democrats with double-digit leads over Trump are Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) by 12 points and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) by 11 points.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Biden campaign lowering expectations in early voting states, says veteran political journalist MORE also hold leads over the president.

Biden, the current front-runner in the crowded Democratic field, has maintained a steady lead over Trump in the poll, beating the president by 10 points when the poll was conducted in July.

Among registered voters, Biden leads Trump by 15 points, and Sanders has a 9-point edge.

ABC News notes that the changes in the poll could be due to declines in Trump’s support rather than gains by any of the individual Democrats.

The survey found Trump has an unfavorable rating of 57 percent compared to a favorability rating of 40 percent.

The poll is in line with several national polls that have shown Trump trailing several Democratic candidates, most notably Biden.

Trump has repeatedly slammed the polls, instead referring to his own internal polling, which he says is more favorable.

Trump on Wednesday slammed the poll in a tweet, calling it "a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners."

....This is a phony suppression poll, meant to build up their Democrat partners. I haven’t even started campaigning yet, and am constantly fighting Fake News like Russia, Russia, Russia. Look at North Carolina last night. Dan Bishop, down big in the Polls, WINS. Easier than 2016! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019

The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted over the phone from Sept. 2-5 and surveyed a random national sample of 1,003 adults. The margin of error for the poll is 3.5 percentage points.