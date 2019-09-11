Poll shows Warren with favorability edge on Biden among Democrats

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) has the highest favorability mark among Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents, according to a new poll from NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist.

It finds that 75 percent of those respondents have a favorable opinion of Warren, compared to 71 percent for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE and 66 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.). Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.) gets 56 percent.

Just 11 percent of the voters view Warren unfavorably, while 22 percent have an unfavorable view of Biden and 27 percent hold an unfavorable view of Sanders. Seventeen percent hold an unfavorable view of Harris.

Among voters overall, Biden comes out on top in the favorability rating.

Forty-five percent of registered voters view Biden favorably, but 46 percent view him unfavorably, putting him underwater.

Sanders fares worse, with 38 percent viewing him favorably and 55 percent holding a negative view.

Forty-one percent view Warren favorably, but 42 percent view her unfavorably. Harris's splits are 31 percent favorably and 42 percent unfavorably.

Researchers surveyed 1,160 registered voters and their responses have a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points. They also spoke with 542 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents whose responses have a margin of error of 5.6 percentage points.

The survey was conducted Sept. 5-8.