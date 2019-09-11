Sanford says his bid is about improving Republican ideas, not hurting Trump

Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordJoe Walsh: Republicans are 'prostrated before their king' Trump Amash says Sanford presidential bid won't impact decision on whether he runs in 2020 Primary challenges show potential cracks in Trump's GOP MORE (R) said that his recently launched bid for the Republican presidential nomination is about improving the ideas in the Republican Party, rather than hurting President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to watch in critical NC race Remembering 9/11: How the suicide attacks led to two vastly different wars Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' MORE's shot at reelection.

"Ultimately, politics ought to be about improving the lives of those that we represent and if so, it ought to be about ideas," Sanford, who also represented South Carolina in the House, said in an interview with MSNBC.

"There's a robust debate going on on the Democratic side about what it means to be a Democrat. There ought to be an equally robust debate on the Republican side on what it means to be a Republican," he added.

He compared the primary contest to a high school football scenario in which teams scrimmage so they can improve.

"This is about improving the ideas that the Republican Party stands for," he said. "Some people say, 'No, this could hurt his chances.' I say it could make him better."

ICYMI: Will a Republican challenger hurt Trump’s re-election chances? #MTPDaily@MarkSanford: “No, this is about improving the idea of what the Republican party stands for … I say it could make him better.” pic.twitter.com/cg7A2ZSPrU — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 11, 2019

Sanford on Sunday announced that he would challenge Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, becoming the fourth person to enter the race. Trump responded by labeling his opponents "The Three Stooges."

The challengers are facing an uphill battle as Trump is popular within the Republican Party, and some states have moved to cancel their primary elections.