Left off debate stage, Bullock all-in on Iowa

When ten Democratic presidential candidates share a debate stage in Houston on Thursday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate IRS issues proposed rules to reduce donor disclosure requirements following court ruling The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 MORE (D) will be a few hundred miles away, stumping across Iowa.

Bullock, one of half a dozen Democratic candidates who missed out on qualifying for Thursday’s debate, is refocusing his campaign on Iowa, mounting a long shot effort to break through with a surprise result in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

“I think that the debate is missing something without me in it. But you know, we still know that we’re five and a half months from the Iowa caucus, which is the first time that actual voters get to express a preference,” Bullock told The Hill in an interview. “The early states always take a big field and narrow it down.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Principally, what I’ve done in these first I guess 13 weeks I’ve been in [the race], is actually spend a lot of time talking to voters and spend a lot of time in Iowa,” he said.

Bullock and several other low-polling contenders have criticized the Democratic National Committee and its chairman, Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, for the donor and polling thresholds candidates must meet to qualify for the debates. They say the rules — which require candidates to receive donations from 130,000 individuals and to hit 2 percent or more in qualifying polls — force them to spend exorbitant amounts of money attracting donations, rather than communicating with voters.

“It’s actually voters who get to decide who we nominate, not these rules. Ideally, I’ll get 130,000 donors. But equally important, I’ll try to be out talking to 130,000 voters,” he said.

Bullock, the only Democratic candidate in the field who has won election in a state Trump carried, said the rules have disproportionately hurt governors in the race, who did not begin with the vast fundraising networks that senators can build. The two other governors in the field, Washington’s Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeEnthusiasm builds for 'Blue New Deal' after climate town hall Democrats, advocates blast reported White House plan to cut refugee cap to zero The Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 MORE (D) and Colorado’s John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperYang says he would not run as a third-party candidate The Hill's Morning Report - Hurricane Dorian devastates the Bahamas, creeps along Florida coast Democrat Mike Johnston ends Senate bid in Colorado MORE (D), have already ended their bids.

“The day that they announced they started at zero, they couldn’t transfer money over from federal committees. We have an important voice in this party, and we don’t want this to be a party just of insiders in D.C.,” Bullock said. “If we’re serious about being a party of more than just D.C. and the coasts, we should actually be disappointed that we’re relying on these arbitrary guidelines.”

As the leading contenders descend on Houston, Bullock will spend Thursday in Des Moines and Clive with a big name in Iowa politics — former first lady Christine Vilsack. Neither Vilsack nor her husband, former Gov. Tom Vilsack Thomas James VilsackUSDA: Farm-to-school programs help schools serve healthier meals OVERNIGHT MONEY: House poised to pass debt-ceiling bill MORE (D), have endorsed a candidate, though they are offering advice and introducing candidates to voters.

The next day, Bullock will land a prime spot on Iowa Press, Iowa Public Television’s weekly public affairs show.

The swing will be Bullock’s 11th through Iowa since he announced his bid for the White House. He has hired 25 field organizers, about a quarter the size of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE’s team, but he is the only candidate to have won a coveted endorsement from a statewide officeholder. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller (D) backs Bullock, himself a former attorney general.

State Auditor Rob Sand (D) and state Treasurer Mike Fitzgerald (D) have both stayed neutral so far in the race.