Biden has 15-point lead over Democratic primary field: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE has a 15-point lead in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field, according to a new USC Dornsife–Los Angeles Times poll released Wednesday.

Biden has the support of 28 percent of American adults surveyed, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) with 13 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) with 11 percent. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Biden campaign lowering expectations in early voting states, says veteran political journalist MORE (D) round out the top five with 8 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Another 24 percent of Americans said they are undecided.

The numbers are relatively steady from the same poll conducted in July, which found Biden with 27 percent support, Sanders at 11 percent and Warren at 10 percent.

Biden has consistently polled at the top of nearly all national and statewide surveys, though he has recently seen his lead winnow as Warren continues to enjoy a bump in the polls.

But the Massachusetts Democrat found her saw her support dip among key demographics, coming in at 9 percent among whites who did not graduate from college, 6 percent among nongraduates of all races, 3 percent among all African Americans and 7 percent among Hispanics.

Warren “can’t have 6% of people without college degrees for her” and win, said Bob Shrum, director of the University of Southern California's Center for the Political Future, which co-sponsored the poll. “She needs to build that up.”

Among the top three candidates, Democrats and those who lean Democratic see Biden’s views as slightly more conservative than their own and Warren’s as slightly more liberal, though view Sanders’s ideas as significantly further to their left. Harris was the most closely aligned ideologically with Democrats and those who lean Democratic.

Biden, however, has an advantage in the field among Independents and undecided voters, who view him as the candidate most closely aligned with their opinions.

The latest USC Dornsife–Los Angeles Times poll was conducted from Aug. 12 to Sept. 8 among 5,367 adult American citizens, including 2,462 who said they planned to vote in a Democratic primary, and has a margin of error of 2 percentage points for both the full sample and the Democratic subsample.