Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden hires top Obama aide Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE leads a new Quinnipiac University poll of Texas voters by 10 points, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren only 2020 Dem to accept invite to RuPaul's DragCon Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Warren endorses Lipinski challenger Marie Newman MORE (D-Mass.) follows in second place.

The survey, which was released on Wednesday, shows Biden leading with 28 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters, while Warren trails at 18 percent, surpassing fellow progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRosario Dawson confirms Booker endorsement after suggesting she doesn't back a candidate Biden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate MORE (I-Vt.) and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeEight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools Texas Democrats unveil 'path to victory' plan for 2020 Hundreds of Bahamians told to leave evacuation ship headed to US: report MORE (D).

Sanders and O'Rourke garnered 12 percent support, respectively, from Democratic and Democratic-leaning independent voters, according to the survey.

The poll shows gains for Warren, who came in at 11 percent support in the Quinnipiac survey conducted in the state last June. The same survey showed Biden at 30 percent and O'Rourke at 16 percent. Sanders carried 15 percent support.

The September survey shows Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll Krystal Ball: Debunks Rahm Emanuel's Medicare for All smear; Saagar Enjeti calls out Kamala Harris' laughable excuses The Hill's Morning Report - Can Trump save GOP in North Carolina special election? MORE (D-Calif.) followed with five percent support, while South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegBiden holds 12-point lead over Sanders in national poll 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Biden campaign lowering expectations in early voting states, says veteran political journalist MORE (D) and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, who is the former mayor of San Antonio, each garnered three percent support.

The survey comes as Democrats set their sights on the Lone Star State ahead of the 2020 elections, looking to make gains at the House, Senate, and presidential levels.

O'Rourke narrowly lost to Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzPrimary challenges show potential cracks in Trump's GOP Texas Democrats unveil 'path to victory' plan for 2020 Club for Growth urges 'new call to action' to press Trump to reduce capital gains taxes MORE (R-Tex.) in the 2018 midterm elections, losing by roughly two points.

But the latest poll does not appear to bode well for O'Rourke in his home state. A number of Democrats have pushed O'Rourke to challenge Texas Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSuburban anxiety drives GOP on guns Trump awards Medal of Valor, civilian honors to responders in Dayton and El Paso shootings The Hill's Morning Report - Congress returns: What to expect MORE (R) in 2020, arguing that he has a greater chance of victory in that race.

O'Rourke said last month that he would not "in any scenario" run for Senate in 2020.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from September 4-9 among 1,410 self-identified registered voters in Texas. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.