Sanders points to 'costly blunders' in years since 9/11 attacks

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in an email to supporters on Wednesday, pointing to what he called a number of "costly" U.S. foreign policy "blunders" in the years since.

“The attacks began an era of endless war for our country and we must change course," Sanders wrote in the email sent out by his campaign. “In the nearly two decades since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the United States has made a series of costly blunders that have not only weakened our democracy but also undermined our leadership."

Sanders went on to slam the George W. Bush administration for using the war on terror to justify the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq while the White House candidate proposed "finding shared solutions to shared global challenges" as opposed to "war-making."

Sanders joined other 2020 candidates and Americans across the country in remembering the terror attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people in coordinated attacks that struck the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The event set the stage for the war on terror, marked by U.S. involvement in Afghanistan and later Iraq.

Foreign policy will likely be a topic of discussion at Thursday's Democratic presidential debate in Houston, featuring Sanders and nine other candidates.

The debate comes days after a breakdown of peace talks between the Trump administration and the Taliban, which offered safe haven to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden after the attacks.

Sanders, whose presidential campaigns have revolved largely around economic equality, has touted an anti-interventionist foreign policy stance.