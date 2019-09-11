Poll: Sanders leads Democratic field in NH

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders points to 'costly blunders' in years since 9/11 attacks Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas Manufacturing group leads coalition to urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank MORE (I-Vt.) leads the Democratic presidential field among New Hampshire primary voters in a Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald poll released Wednesday.

Sanders leads among likely Granite State primary voters with 29 percent, according to the survey, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCan we trust polls in 2020? Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas North Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats MORE with 21 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Poll: Biden proposal more popular than 'Medicare for All' in general election Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke MORE (D-Mass.) with 17 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll shows a wide gap between the three leading candidates and the rest of the field, with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Biden has 15-point lead over Democratic primary field: poll MORE (D-Calif.) in fourth place with 6 percent, followed by businessman Andrew Yang Andrew YangElectric vehicles won't save us from climate change Poll: All 2020 Democrats but Warren beat Trump in New Hampshire Sanders slips in NH, Biden and Warren in statistical dead heat MORE with 5 percent and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump issues Taliban warning at Sept. 11 memorial Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Biden has 15-point lead over Democratic primary field: poll MORE with 4 percent.

New Hampshire holds the nation's first presidential primary each cycle, following the Iowa caucuses.

The survey also found President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly Congress can end the China trade war quagmire Trump blasts Bolton: 'He made some very big mistakes' Trump seeks ban on flavored e-cigarettes MORE’s New Hampshire approval rating among Republicans is strong at 83 percent. He leads long-shot GOP primary challengers former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldBusiness Insider to host GOP debate with Trump challengers Warren, Sanders slam Bolton's tenure amid White House exit Joe Walsh: Republicans are 'prostrated before their king' Trump MORE and former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshBusiness Insider to host GOP debate with Trump challengers Warren, Sanders slam Bolton's tenure amid White House exit Joe Walsh: Republicans are 'prostrated before their king' Trump MORE (Ill.) by 88 percent to 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted Sept. 4-10 among 839 New Hampshire residents and 425 likely Democratic primary voters. It has a 4.8 percent margin of error.

It comes one day after an Emerson poll finding Sanders in third place in New Hampshire behind Warren and Biden after leading with 27 percent in February. Buttigieg also fared far better in the Emerson poll, at 11 percent.