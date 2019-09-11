Poll: Democrats hold 11-point lead on 2020 generic Congressional ballot

More U.S. adults would rather see Democrats maintain the House majority in 2020 than would like to see a GOP takeover, according to a new poll.

49 percent of respondents told a Economist/YouGov survey published Wednesday that they would vote for a Democratic candidate in next year's elections, while 38 percent said they would vote for a Republican candidate.

Democrats hold just a 1-point advantage over Republicans among adults who identified as independents in the poll, and held clear leads among all age groups except seniors over 45, who were split 45-44 in favor of the Democrats.

White voters surveyed in the poll narrowly broke for Republicans, 45 percent to 42 percent for Democrats, while African-Americans overwhelmingly (80 percent) said they supported the Democratic candidate in their districts.

9 percent of respondents said they were undecided, while 2 percent planned to not vote. However, nearly a quarter (24 percent) of independents say they remain undecided.

The Economist/YouGov survey contacted 1,500 U.S. adults, and the poll's margin of error is 3 percentage points.