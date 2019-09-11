Poll: Biden slips but maintains lead over field

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCan we trust polls in 2020? Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas North Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats MORE holds his advantage over the Democratic primary field but his lead has slipped, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The CNN poll conducted by SSRS found Biden had the support of 24 percent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents, a 5 point drop from the same survey in August.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Poll: Biden proposal more popular than 'Medicare for All' in general election Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke MORE (D-Mass.), at 18 percent, and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders points to 'costly blunders' in years since 9/11 attacks Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas Manufacturing group leads coalition to urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank MORE (I-Vt.), at 17 percent, were the only two other White House hopefuls to poll in double digits.

Warren's support grew 4 points since last month's poll, while Sanders's grew 2 points. While Sanders's support has remained relatively steady since May, Warren has moved up 11 points in CNN surveys since then.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Biden has 15-point lead over Democratic primary field: poll MORE (D-Calif.) registered 8 percent support, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump issues Taliban warning at Sept. 11 memorial Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Biden has 15-point lead over Democratic primary field: poll MORE (D) received 6 percent and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeBiden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Poll: Top-tier Democrats lead Trump by at least 40 points among Hispanics Eight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools MORE (D-Texas) polled at 5 percent.

No other candidates cleared 2 percent support.

The survey's results line up with the majority of primary polls which have found Biden, Warren and Sanders as the the front-runners for the nomination.

All three will feature on the same debate stage on Thursday.

SSRS surveyed 908 Democrats and Democrat leaning independents who are registered to vote between Sept. 5 and 9 by cellphone and landline. The margin of error for the sample is 4.3 points.