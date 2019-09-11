Yang says he'd challenge Trump on basketball court: 'I would school him'

Democratic presidential candidate and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangElectric vehicles won't save us from climate change Poll: All 2020 Democrats but Warren beat Trump in New Hampshire Sanders slips in NH, Biden and Warren in statistical dead heat MORE said he would challenge President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly Congress can end the China trade war quagmire Trump blasts Bolton: 'He made some very big mistakes' Trump seeks ban on flavored e-cigarettes MORE to a game of one-on-one on the basketball court, vowing to “school him.”

In footage tweeted by ABC campaign reporter Zohreen Shah on Wednesday night, a reporter off-camera asked Yang after he shot some hoops which presidential candidate would he challenge to a basketball game if he had to choose.

“Well, he’s not a presidential candidate. It would be Donald Trump,” he said. “Because I would school him."

“Donald Trump, oh my gosh,” Yang went on, pretending how the game between him and the president would go, “He’d just be standing there, like, ‘uh, uh.’”

I messaged @AndrewYang about how he was debate prepping last week:



He said, “Having a mock debate in NY tonight with supporters. Going to play basketball in Houston next week to get loose.”



True to his word, Yang threw down on the court today - @GarciaReports and I joined! pic.twitter.com/yXu1sxb4Hy — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) September 11, 2019

.@AndrewYang says isn’t anything like debating



“I liken being on the debate stage more to pro-wrestling”



He says he likes his competitors though, and if he had to challenge anyone on the court, it wouldn’t be one of them, it would be @realDonaldTrump:



“I would school him.” pic.twitter.com/m7yoWZqn9E — Zohreen Shah (@Zohreen) September 11, 2019

“And I’d be like, score left, score right, score jump shot,” Yang joked. “And he’d be like, I don’t know what he would do, he’d probably gas out at some point.”

“So, it would be Donald Trump,” he said. “ I like the other candidates a great deal. We all get along quite well, and we’re all unified in beating Donald Trump in 2020.”

Last month, Yang captured headlines after he said during a trip to Iowa that he would challenge Trump “to any physical or mental feat under the sun,” adding at the time: “I mean, gosh, what could that guy beat me at, being a slob?"

In footage of the moment carried by ABC News, the presidential candidate could also be seen saying, “Like, what could Donald Trump possibly be better than me at? An eating contest?”

“Like something that involved trying to keep something on the ground and having really large body mass? Like, if there was a hot-air balloon that was rising and you needed to try and keep it on the ground, he would be better than me at that,” Yang continued. “Because he is so fat.”

He went on to say that Trump “might be able to beat me at golf, though I'm told he cheats a lot, so who knows what his true golf ability is.”

The moment on Wednesday night comes a day after a poll showed Trump trailing Yang in New Hampshire in a theoretical 2020 matchup.