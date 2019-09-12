Steyer calls for formal impeachment inquiry against Trump in new ad

Billionaire philanthropist and White House hopeful Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerDemocrats' impeachment message leads to plenty of head-scratching Conservative strategist calls Steyer's 2020 bid a 'vanity run' Tom Steyer receives first presidential endorsement MORE pushes for a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly Congress can end the China trade war quagmire Trump blasts Bolton: 'He made some very big mistakes' Trump seeks ban on flavored e-cigarettes MORE in a new ad that is part of a six-figure campaign launched Thursday.

The 30-second spot, called “Not Even You, Donald," is part of Steyer’s newest ad campaign, which will debut on Fox News, CNN and MSNBC on the same day that the House Judiciary Committee votes on a resolution laying out the procedures for its widespread probe into the Trump administration, according to a campaign news release.

“I started Need to Impeach two years ago because Donald Trump has always been corrupt and a threat to our democracy,” Steyer said in the ad. “Since then, over eight million people, almost every Democratic presidential candidate, and over half the Democrats in the House of Representatives support impeachment."

“Mueller’s investigation exposed crimes and cover-up,” he added. “No one should be above the law. Not even you, Donald.”

The long-shot presidential candidate’s newest campaign comes after he launched the Need To Impeach campaign in 2017. The organization now has more than 8.3 million signatures, and Steyer has since stepped down as the head of the group to enter the presidential race.

The campaign comes as Judiciary Democrats are hoping to expand the committee’s investigative powers by adopting a series of procedural changes governing the Trump probe that Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerTop House Democrat walks back remarks contradicting Judiciary on impeachment inquiry This week: Congress returns for first time since mass shootings Judiciary panel preparing to vote on procedures for impeachment probe: report MORE (D-N.Y.) calls an ongoing “impeachment investigation.”

The changes would allow Nadler to designate any hearing a part of the broader investigation and would empower committee staff to interview witnesses for longer stretches than lawmakers are allowed under current regulations.

The campaign also launches on the same day as 10 other Democratic presidential hopefuls will take the stage in Houston for the third Democratic presidential primary debate. Steyer, who did not make the debate stage, said Sunday that he qualified for the party’s October debate.