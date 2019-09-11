Sinema says she would back Kennedy in race against Markey

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) said she would support Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyThe Hill's Morning Report - Congress returns: What to expect Kennedy leading Markey in possible Senate matchup: poll Poll: 47 percent back limits on Senate filibuster MORE III (D-Mass.) if he decided to run for U.S. senator.

Sinema said she is encouraging Kennedy to become a Senate candidate for the 2020 race. The moderate Democrat worked with Kennedy as a House representative.

“Joe Kennedy is an outstanding champion for his state. I worked closely with him in the U.S. House where he has relentlessly tackled challenges facing America’s everyday families," Sinema said in a statement provided to The Hill. "He’s a fresh thinker who can bring people together to get things done. He will make a terrific U.S. Senator and I couldn’t be more proud to support my friend.”

Politico was first to report the support.

If Kennedy, who is considering a Senate bid were to run, he'd go up against Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyEnthusiasm builds for 'Blue New Deal' after climate town hall Kennedy leading Markey in possible Senate matchup: poll Democratic candidates are building momentum for a National Climate Bank MORE (D-Mass.) in the primary.

A Suffolk University/Boston Globe survey found Kennedy leading Markey in a theoretical head-to-head.

Other Democratic lawmakers have indicated they would support Markey if pitted against Kennedy, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerPelosi: 'People are dying' because McConnell won't bring up gun legislation Draining the swamp starts with fixing the Senate Schumer slams Ross for 'thuggish behavior' over reportedly threatening to fire officials MORE (D-N.Y.), Politico reported.