Trump campaign flying anti-socialism banner above Democratic debate

President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly Congress can end the China trade war quagmire Trump blasts Bolton: 'He made some very big mistakes' Trump seeks ban on flavored e-cigarettes MORE’s reelection campaign will be flying a banner attacking socialism in Houston on Thursday, shortly before Democratic presidential candidates take the debate stage there.

An official with the campaign told ABC News that the group plans to fly a banner that reads, "Socialism will kill Houston's economy,” from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The third Democratic presidential debate is scheduled to begin an hour later.

The campaign also plans to take out two full-page advertisements in local newspapers taking aim at Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Poll: Biden proposal more popular than 'Medicare for All' in general election Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke MORE (D-Mass.), former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCan we trust polls in 2020? Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas North Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats MORE and former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro. The ads will run in Houston and in San Antonio, where Castro was born, the campaign said.

In the ads, the campaign attacks the candidates on economic issues and singles out Castro specifically for "obstructing the president."

Erin Perrine, deputy communications director for the campaign, said in a statement that “every single Democrat candidate has job killing, economy crushing policies that won't work for America.”

“Team Trump is here to remind them and let everyone in Houston know what a complete disaster Democrats are for America," Perrine added.

Both the ads and the fly-over banner cost the campaign around $7,500, ABC News reported.

The president’s reelection campaign used a similar tactic to appeal to beachgoers in a number of cities on Labor Day this year.

In an effort that cost the campaign roughly $20,000, the group ran flyover banners in Milwaukee; Erie, Pa.; Cleveland; Virginia Beach, Va.; Detroit; and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Miami's South Beach to encourage people to add their phone numbers to a list of supporters for the campaign.