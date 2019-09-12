Harris picks up endorsement from influential lawmaker as support slips

Rep. Ruben Gallego Ruben GallegoDemocratic lawmaker: Russia, China benefitting from continued US troop presence in Afghanistan Dem lawmaker: Bolton's 'neocon way of thinking is very dangerous to this country' Democratic Congressman: John Bolton is a terrible human being MORE (D-Ariz.) threw his support behind Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Biden has 15-point lead over Democratic primary field: poll MORE's Democratic presidential bid on Thursday, in a move that could help the California senator gain momentum as she slips in the polls.

Harris's campaign also announced that Gallego, who is a veteran and a member of the House Armed Services Committee, would serve as the campaign's national security chairman.

“At a time when we are one tweet away from war, Kamala has demonstrated she has the tenacity, toughness, and judgment to restore American global leadership," Gallego said in a statement.

"Her bold plans to provide health care for all and citizenship for Dreamers shows that she’ll be a problem-solving president, and her track record of fighting for immigrants, consumers, veterans, and victims shows us that she truly does work for the people," he continued.

Gallego, who also sits on the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, will likely also help Harris target Latino voters in Arizona, which is slated to play a crucial role in 2020.

The congressman is the latest in a slew of lawmakers to endorse Harris. The senator is only second to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCan we trust polls in 2020? Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas North Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats MORE in endorsements, according to FiveThirtyEight.

However, Harris's support has dwindled in a number of recent polls.

A CNN poll released Wednesday, for example, showed Harris with 8 percent support, trailing Biden and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders points to 'costly blunders' in years since 9/11 attacks Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas Manufacturing group leads coalition to urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Poll: Biden proposal more popular than 'Medicare for All' in general election Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke MORE (D-Mass.) in the 2020 field.

Harris saw a surge this summer after a standout performance in the first round of Democratic debates, with a CNN poll finding her with 17 percent support in July.

She will be among 10 candidates taking the stage in Houston on Thursday evening for the party's next 2020 presidential debate.