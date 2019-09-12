Marianne Williamson: 'What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me?'

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonCan we trust polls in 2020? 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Democrats ignore Asian American and Pacific Islander voters at their peril MORE is lamenting that the right wing seems to be "nicer" to her than the "leftists."

"What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the leftists are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me," she said while caught on a hot mic after an interview on the conservative Sinclair TV network's "America This Week" program last week.

"It's such a bizarre world. I’m such a leftie, I'm a serious leftie. I understand why people on the right called them godless. I didn't think the left was as mean as the right they are," she added. ADVERTISEMENT

Host Eric Bolling said this week he didn't share the clip initially and instead invited Williamson back to explain her comments.

Williamson defended her remarks, explaining that she understands she's in the Democratic primary, and "some people on the left...are working for other candidates."

"This is the thing I'm running for the Democratic primary so just like the Republican primary, the Democratic primary first you have to get through that phase. That's all I was saying," she said.

Williamson said the "rough and tumble of politics" is not a left or right issue.

"I have found, you know, it's tough out there. And I was just talking about the fact that that day you were certainly very kind to me, and listen, many people on the left are very kind to me. I’m running for president...it's not a walk in the park," she added.

She also called the left "so mean" in an interview with The New Yorker last week.

Last week, Williamson deleted a tweet saying that the "power of the mind" resulted in "millions of us seeing Dorian turn away from land." She later replaced it with a tweet saying "May the peace of God be upon them and their hearts be comforted as they endure the storm."

Her campaign told The Hill the tweet was deleted because it led to confusion, saying it was meant as a metaphor.

Williamson, a self-help book author, has also faced criticism over false claims she's made while promoting anti-vaccination beliefs. She has walked back the comments during her presidential campaign.

She's also come under fire for her 2010 weight loss book that encouraged praying to lose weight and called weight gain "abuse" to your own body.