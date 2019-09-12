Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump set to meet with aides about reducing capital gains taxes Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Primary challenges show potential cracks in Trump's GOP MORE (R) warned Republicans that his home state will be "hotly contested" in 2020.

The senator made the comments at a Christian Science Monitor Breakfast and signaled that while he had faith in President Trump Donald John TrumpOnly Congress can end the China trade war quagmire Trump blasts Bolton: 'He made some very big mistakes' Trump seeks ban on flavored e-cigarettes MORE and fellow Texas Sen. John Cornyn John CornynBiden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Suburban anxiety drives GOP on guns Trump awards Medal of Valor, civilian honors to responders in Dayton and El Paso shootings MORE (R) in the state, they still would face a "tough race" next year, according to Politico.

The Texas Senator himself faced a tough reelection battle in 2018, narrowly defeating now-former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeBiden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke Poll: Top-tier Democrats lead Trump by at least 40 points among Hispanics Eight Dem presidential candidates appear in campaign for gun safety at schools MORE (D-Texas) by roughly two points.

“I think the Texas election in 2018 is powerful foreshadowing for what to expect across the country in 2020,” Cruz said.

Cruz maintained that he did not believe Democrats would be able to turn Texas blue in 2020, but said Republicans would need to turn their voters out.

“If we lose Texas, it’s game over,” he said. “I don’t believe Texas will turn blue but central to that is we’re going to have to work to communicate and turn people out.”

Cruz's comments come after a Univision News survey of Texas released earlier this week showed the three top Democratic presidential contenders, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenCan we trust polls in 2020? Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas North Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats MORE and Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders points to 'costly blunders' in years since 9/11 attacks Krystal Ball touts Sanders odds in Texas Manufacturing group leads coalition to urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNorth Carolina race raises 2020 red flags for Republicans, Democrats Poll: Biden proposal more popular than 'Medicare for All' in general election Biden holds 10-point lead in Texas poll, Warren moves into second past O'Rourke MORE (D-Mass.), leading Trump in the state.

Cornyn will also likely face an uphill climb in the state, which hasn't seen a Democrat win statewide in 25 years.

An Emerson College–Dallas Morning News survey released last month showed Cornyn with just a 37 percent job approval rating, while 31 percent said they disapproved.

So far, seven Democrats have stepped up to challenge Cornyn in 2020.