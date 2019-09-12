Intrigue builds over Yang debate promise

Presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz to Yang on basketball challenge: Just bring it The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown MORE promised he will do something "big" and "unprecedented" while on the debate stage Thursday.

A senior campaign official told NBC News that the Democratic presidential candidate has a surprise planned for the debate but would not reveal what it was.

Yang will take the stage along with nine other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Senate Democrats want answers on 'dangerous' Amazon delivery system MORE (D-Mass.) who have been leading the polls.

The businessman has been joining the fun on Twitter as people speculate what the candidate is up to, hinting about wearing crowdsurfing sandals and tweeting that "ninja-style headwear makes everything cooler."

For those wondering I will be crowdsurfing in sandals at Thursday’s debate. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

It seems to me that ninja-style headwear makes everything cooler. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

Two words for the debate stage tomorrow night: Gold chain. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

He also replied on Twitter to a statement from Trevor Noah Trevor NoahDe Blasio touts height as reason he can beat Trump: 'The tall candidate almost always wins' 'Daily Show' unveils new video game aimed at spurring gun reform Comedy Central shoots down Trump Jr. after he joked network should host Democratic debates MORE in a "The Daily Show" video, where the comedian said Yang will "have to keep escalating your stunts."

Yang responded, "Don't worry @Trevornoah, we've got something big in store! @TheDailyShow #StayTuned #DemDebate."

The promise has sparked a wide variety of theories on what the surprise could be.

still hoping that in the middle of tonight's debate andrew yang says "check your phones" and we all have a thousand dollars in our venmo accounts — rachel syme (@rachsyme) September 12, 2019

Any good guesses as to what @AndrewYang's "big, unprecedented" move on tonight's debate stage will be?



Part of me wonders if he's going to drop out and endorse another candidate right there on stage. Don't aggressively @ me, Yang Gang...I'm genuinely curious. #DemocraticDebate — Jarrod Wiggins (@JarrodWiggins) September 12, 2019

10:1 Yang makes it rain on the audience

8:1 Yang dabs on stage

5:1 Yang livestreams the debate from his phone

3:1 Yang takes a knee during the anthem

2:1 Yang crowd surfs https://t.co/RV9IP5uZ1i — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) September 11, 2019

A spokesman from the Yang campaign confirmed the announcement will be in the opener.

Yang has been receiving increased attention and higher polling numbers in the past week. He also said earlier this week that he would "school" President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE in a one-on-one basketball game.