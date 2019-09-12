Poll: Sanders and Biden now in statistical tie in New Hampshire

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE are now statistically tied in New Hampshire among registered voters as they fight for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a new online poll.

A HarrisX/No Labels survey released Thursday found that 22 percent of likely Democratic primary voters said they support Biden, while 21 back Sanders, putting the two White House hopefuls well within the poll's margin of error.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Senate Democrats want answers on 'dangerous' Amazon delivery system MORE (D-Mass.) polls at 15 percent, putting her third. They are the only three candidates with double-digit support in the Granite State.

Warren is the leading second choice for respondents at 16 percent, followed by Sanders and Biden at 12 percent each.

Much of the New Hampshire primary electorate is still undecided, according to the poll, with 14 percent unsure of which candidate they support and 76 percent saying that their top choice could change before election day.

The survey was released just hours ahead of the third Democratic primary debate, set to be held in Houston. The showdown marks the first time that Biden, Sanders and Warren have all shared a debate stage together.

The HarrisX/No Labels survey contacted 595 registered Democratic and Independent voters in New Hampshire. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.