Ann Coulter, Peter Thiel slated to host fundraiser for Kobach's Senate bid: report

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter Ann Hart CoulterPoliticon announces lineup including Comey, Hannity, Priebus Ann Coulter: Can't America have a little self-respect on immigration? Coulter rips Trump for signaling support for tougher background checks MORE and venture capitalist Peter Thiel will reportedly host a fundraiser for Kansas Senate candidate Kris Kobach, who is running in the Republican primary.

The Sept. 18 event will take place in New York City, according to an invitation obtained by Politico.

Kobach is an immigration hard-liner who lost to a Democrat in the red state's 2018 gubernatorial race. He faces significant opposition from other Republicans in his bid to replace Sen. Pat Roberts Charles (Pat) Patrick RobertsRep. Roger Marshall launches Kansas Senate bid Pompeo pressed on possible Senate run by Kansas media Jerry Moran: 'I wouldn't be surprised' if Pompeo ran for Senate in Kansas MORE (R-Kan.), who is retiring. He is also a staunch supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE.

Coulter also takes a hard-line immigration stance but has sparred with the president, criticizing him for not yet building his promised wall at the Southern border.

The night Kobach lost his 2018 race, Coulter tweeted "Kansas is dead to me."

Thiel is the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies. He is a vocal supporter of Trump.

The Hill has reached out to Kobach's campaign for comment on the reported fundraiser.

It will come ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline for third-quarter fundraising.