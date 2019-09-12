Buttigieg to Yang: 'It's original, I'll give you that'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Burden in tonight's debate is on Democratic realists California law could upend gig economy — and progress MORE (D) on Thursday responded to Andrew Yang Andrew YangThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz to Yang on basketball challenge: Just bring it The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown MORE's pilot plan for his universal basic income proposal at Thursday's Democratic debate, quipping that it was "original."

"It's original, I'll give you that," Buttigieg said after Yang announced at the beginning of the Democratic debate in Houston that his campaign would use its funds donated by supporters to establish the Freedom Dividend pilot program.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was heard chuckling after Yang announced the plan, and Buttigieg went on to make his opening statement on the heels of applause for Yang's plan.

Yang's plan would fund 10 so-called Freedom Dividends, which would provide a basic income of $1,000 per month that would go out to 10 American families for an entire year.

"If you believe that you can solve your problems better than any politician, go to Yang2020.com and tell us how $1,000 a month will help you do that just that," Yang said. "This how we will get out country working for us again, the American people."

The entrepreneur's campaign teased the plan on Wednesday, saying Yang would do something "big" and "unprecedented" while on the debate stage Thursday.

The announcement comes as Yang has been garnering more attention in recent weeks, resulting in higher poll numbers.