Biden mistakenly refers to Sanders as 'the president' during debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden accidentally referred to fellow presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as "the president" during a heated exchange on health care during the third Democratic presidential debate Thursday.

“The president, or my friend from Vermont —” Biden said, gesturing to Sanders as he and the Vermont senator traded barbs on health care and the costs of Sanders’s “Medicare for All” proposal.

Here's Joe Biden calling Bernie Sanders President. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/kYfVgmJo6C — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) September 13, 2019

Biden has previously accidentally referred to his fellow candidate, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown Three-way clash set to dominate Democratic debate MORE (D-N.J.), as “the president” in an earlier debate.

The brief error came shortly before former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro hit Biden for “forgetting what you said two minutes ago” regarding whether his own health care proposals would require a buy-in.