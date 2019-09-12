Meghan McCain swipes at Sanders: 'Don't you dare lecture Biden about cancer'

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCain'The View' panel slams lawmakers who skipped 9/11 moment of silence: 'Shameful' Meghan McCain defends Chrissy Teigen: 'Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife?' O'Rourke hits Meghan McCain for saying government taking away guns would cause 'a lot of violence' MORE swiped at Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.) after a heated exchange between the senator and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE on bankruptcy rates due to cancer in Thursday evening’s third Democratic presidential debate.

Sanders, arguing the need for universal health care, listed rates of bankruptcy for diseases such as cancer, saying under Biden's health care plan, families could be hit with massive costs.

“I know about cancer,” the former vice president responded.

“Don't you dare lecture Biden about cancer, Bernie...” McCain tweeted.

Don't you dare lecture Biden about cancer, Bernie... #DemDebate — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 13, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015, and Biden has frequently spoken of losing him, the namesake of the Beau Biden Cancer Moonshot, a $1.8 billion investment in cancer research as part of the 21st Century Cures Act.

Biden and McCain, whose father, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainLeigh Ann Caldwell, NBC's newest Capitol correspondent, opens up on her family — and Olympic-sized dreams McSally knocks Arizona GOP official's call for supporters to stop Mark Kelly 'dead in his tracks' Top Arizona GOP official asks supporters to help stop 'gun grabber' Mark Kelly 'dead in his tracks' MORE (R-Ariz.), died of cancer in 2018, have bonded over their shared history with the illness before. In a 2017 appearance on the program, McCain was moved to tears as he offered advice on her father’s then-recent diagnosis, while in an April 2019 appearance they again discussed the topic.

"There will come a time when you walk by that closet or smell that fragrance or sit out on the porch at that ranch," Biden told McCain. “You’re gonna get a smile before you get a tear, and that's when you’ll know you’re gonna make it."