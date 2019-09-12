Harris prompts laughter by comparing Trump to the 'small dude' behind curtain in 'Wizard of Oz'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past Burden in tonight's debate is on Democratic realists MORE (D-Calif.) prompted laughter by comparing President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE to the "small dude" behind the curtain in "The Wizard of Oz" during the Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday.

"Donald Trump, in office, on trade policy...he reminds me of that guy in 'The Wizard of Oz,' you know, when you pull back the curtain, it's a really small dude," she said, referring to the title character.

"OK," said ABC News's George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges MORE while the crowd laughed. "I'm not even going to take the bait, Senator Harris."

"Oh George, it wasn't about you," Harris told the moderator, who stands at 5’5" according to Deadline.

Harris, who made the joke while discussing how her policy on China would contrast with Trump's, was among the 10 presidential candidates to appear in Thursday night's debate in Houston.

HARRIS: Donald Trump [on trade]… he reminds me of that guy in the Wizard of Oz, when you pull back the curtain, he’s a really small dude.



Multiple other 2020 contenders also implied that Trump's foreign policies were heavy on bluster and low on substance, calling it "policy by tweet."