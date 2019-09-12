Biden grapples with Obama questions

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE was on defense in Thursday night's Democratic presidential primary debate when pressed about former President Obama's health care plan.

Biden hit Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Senate Democrats want answers on 'dangerous' Amazon delivery system MORE (D-Mass.) on health care and their support for "Medicare for All" by saying the two neglected to explain how they would pay for the program.

"This is America," Biden said, adding that he would want to improve upon ObamaCare and not replace it for a government backed program.

"I know the senator says she's for Bernie," the former vice president added. "But I'm for Barack."

But Julián Castro, Obama's former housing secretary, accused Biden of undercutting Obama's vision on health care and accused Biden of saddling up to Obama only when it's convenient for him.

"I'm fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaDebra Messing, leave black Trump supporters alone Three-way clash set to dominate Democratic debate Obama remembers 'spirit of unity and togetherness' after 9/11 attacks MORE, and you're not," Castro said, adding that Biden's plan would leave 10 million people without health care coverage.

"Barack Obama's vision was not to leave 10 million people uncovered," Castro continued. "He wanted every single person in this country covered. My plan would do that, your plan would not."

Biden said people would not have to buy in under his proposal.

But Castro quickly fired back: "Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? If you lost your job for instance, his plan would not automatically enroll you, you would have to opt in. That's the big difference. I'm fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama, and you're not."

But Biden had the last word: "That'll be a surprise to him."

Biden frequently invoked Obama's name and his time in the administration in the debate.

"I stand with Barack Obama all eight years, good, bad and indifferent," Biden said.