De Blasio calls out Andrew Yang over Puerto Rico flub at debate

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) called out fellow Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang for erroneously referring to Puerto Rico as a "country" in the third Democratic presidential debate Thursday.

De Blasio, who did not meet the Democratic National Committee's criteria to qualify for the debate Thursday night, swiped at Yang on Twitter after the entrepreneur made the remark on stage alongside nine other candidates.

"We're not very good at rebuilding countries and if you want proof, all you have to do is look within our own country of Puerto Rico," Yang said, referencing Hurricane Maria's effects on the island.

“Note to @AndrewYang: Puerto Rico is in OUR country,” de Blasio tweeted later.

De Blasio was one of a number of candidates in the crowded Democratic primary field who did not meet the more stringent fundraising and polling requirements to qualify for the third debate.

Note to @AndrewYang: Puerto Rico is in OUR country. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 13, 2019

The New York City mayor followed up by linking to his presidential campaign’s plan to “rebuild and revitalize the community of our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico.”

Just this week, I rolled out the ONLY plan to rebuild and revitalize the community of our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico: https://t.co/eGZpac0Vc5 #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) September 13, 2019

New York City has the biggest Puerto Rican population of any city worldwide, with more than 1.1 million listed in the city in the 2013 census. The island is an unincorporated U.S. territory, and Puerto Ricans are citizens of the U.S.