Google searches for 'filibuster' spike during primary debate

Google searches for "filibuster" spiked during Thursday night’s primary debate after the candidates discussed scrapping the procedural rule in the Senate.

Google tweeted that searches for “filibuster” rose more than 4,000 percent and was the top trending search in the U.S.

It's actually the top trending search in the US right now — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) September 13, 2019

The issue of the filibuster, which allows the minority party to block legislation by requiring 60 votes for the Senate to end debate on a bill, was discussed during the debate’s conversation on gun control, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Senate Democrats want answers on 'dangerous' Amazon delivery system MORE (D-Mass.) saying the procedure should be axed.

"Why doesn't it happen?” Warren asked as to why gun control legislation does not pass the Senate. “The answer is corruption, pure and simple. We have a Congress that's beholden to the gun industry. And unless we're willing to address that head on and roll back the filibuster, we're not going to get anything done on guns.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE (I-Vt.), a fellow progressive, responded that the Senate should not abolish the filibuster, having in the past referenced President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE’s support for the move.

The prospect of abolishing the filibuster has divided the Democratic primary field, though the decision to do so is up to the Senate and no presidential contender would have the ability to single-handedly scrap the procedure should he or she win the White House.