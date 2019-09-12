Biden incorrectly claims Obama administration didn't separate families

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE falsely claimed during the third Democratic primary debate Thursday evening that the Obama administration did not separate immigrant families.

“We didn’t lock people up in cages, we didn’t separate families,” Biden said, drawing a distinction between former President Obama’s immigration policies with those of President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE.

Joe Biden just said the Obama admin did not “lock kids in cages or separate families.”



This is one of the most sickening lies I have ever heard on a Presidential debate stage.



Here are dozens of photos of Obama/Biden admin locking kids in cages.



SHARE!https://t.co/TuznkUQaJ1 pic.twitter.com/HGrsololLa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 13, 2019

The Obama administration did not separate families as a matter of policy, as the Trump administration did as part of its “zero tolerance” border policy in 2018, but separations occurred on a case-by-case basis for parents being prosecuted on more serious charges than illegally crossing the border or in cases when an adult was suspected of not being a child’s parent, according to CNN.

Children were also placed in cages in some cases under the Obama administration, and Obama-era images of children in such structures have been mislabeled as occurring under the Trump administration on several occasions.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment.