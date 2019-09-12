Harris, O'Rourke lament lack of abortion questions at Houston debate

Within minutes of stepping off the primary debate stage in Houston, 2020 Democrats were criticizing the lack of questions about abortion or reproductive rights.

“Three hours, not one question on abortion—with women's rights under attack across our country,” tweeted former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past Burden in tonight's debate is on Democratic realists MORE (D-Calif.) issued a similar rebuke:

The #DemDebate was three hours long and not one question about abortion or reproductive rights. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 13, 2019

Ten Democratic White House hopefuls took the stage Thursday night, with questions mostly revolving around subjects including health care coverage, gun violence, trade and foreign policy.

Aside from abortion and reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights was also among the topics that ABC News and Univision moderators failed to bring up.

Reproductive rights were also missing from the Democrats' second round of debates in July.