Protesters briefly interrupt Houston Democratic debate

Beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program briefly interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE’s answer to the final question at Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.

Biden began to answer a question from moderator George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the September Democratic debate Sunday shows - White House stresses Trump's determination in China trade fight as GOP challenger emerges MORE about his most significant professional setback when protesters began shouting “We are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk,” according to Jess Davidson, executive director of the group End Rape on Campus, who was present at the debate.

The protestors were yelling, “we are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk.” Unclear if they were TSU students. #DemDebate #DemocratDebate — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) September 12, 2019

Participants in the protest were photographed in shirts reading “DEFEND DACA, ABOLISH ICE, CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL.”

Here are the protesters who were removed just before Biden's final statement at the #DemDebate



Two of their shirts read "DEFEND DACA, ABOLISH ICE, CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL" pic.twitter.com/chP1UHNomA — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 12, 2019

Biden waited until the protesters were escorted out before continuing his answer, quoting the philosopher Soren Kierkegaard as he discussed the death of his wife and daughter in a car crash.

The former vice president had earlier mentioned the DACA program, which President Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE rescinded in 2017, in an answer drawing a distinction between the Obama and Trump administrations' immigration policies.