2020 Democrats push back on Castro exchange with Biden: 'So personal and so unnecessary'

Democratic presidential hopefuls are pushing back on former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Julián Castro after a fiery exchange he had with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Cruz: Texas will be 'hotly contested' in 2020 Sanders spokeswoman: A lot of candidates will have to answer for their past MORE during Thursday's debate in Houston.

During Thursday's debate, the two men sparred over Biden's health plan and Castro accused the former vice president of forgetting comments he made just minutes earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" Castro fired at Biden on the issue of auto-enrollment in healthcare plans. "Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago? I can't believe that you said, two minutes ago, that they had to buy in and now you're forgetting that. We need a health care system where you're automatically enrolled."

Castro later said he was not taking a shot at Biden's age, but was just focusing on his comments from moments earlier.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers Burden in tonight's debate is on Democratic realists California law could upend gig economy — and progress MORE (D) took aim at Castro onstage after the remarks, saying that the comments were why debates were "becoming unwatchable."

"That's called the Democratic primary election, Pete. That's called an election," Castro shot back, to some laughs.

Several candidates pushed back on Castro's comments in the spin room, with some saying the former secretary's rhetoric onstage had verged on Trumpian, according to CNN.

"It feels like something that Donald Trump Donald John TrumpMexico says it disagrees with 'astonishing' Supreme Court decision allowing Trump asylum rule The Afghan negotiations — echoes from the past Democrats grill Army, Air Force nominees on military funding for border wall MORE might tweet," Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump issues Taliban warning at Sept. 11 memorial MORE (D-Minn.) told CNN, adding that the attack was "so personal and so unnecessary."

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's 12:30 Report: House panel approves impeachment powers The Hill's Morning Report - 2020 Democrats set for Lone Star showdown Three-way clash set to dominate Democratic debate MORE (D-N.J.) defended Castro's comments, saying the concerns were legitimate.

"I've seen this movie before in the last election," added Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who added that Castro's concerns about Biden were "legitimate."

"But you saw the way I did it. It wasn't a cheap shot," he added of his own past onstage clashes with the former vice president.

After the debate, Castro added that his remark aimed at Buttigieg was not meant as a personal slight.

"This is a debate. And when we're talking about health care policy, we're talking about a policy that impacts every single person in this country," Castro told CNN.