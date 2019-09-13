Texas GOP lawmaker reported to FBI after O'Rourke AR-15 tweet

A Texas state lawmaker was reported to the FBI after he tweeted that his “AR is ready” for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) after the Democratic presidential hopeful said during Thursday night's Democratic debate that he would confiscate the weapons if he wins the White House.

In the tweet, which was deleted by Friday morning, state Rep. Briscoe Cain (R) wrote: “My AR is ready for you Robert Francis.” O'Rourke's birth name is Robert Francis O'Rourke.

A spokesperson for O'Rourke told The Guardian that his campaign reported the post to the FBI. His campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Cain’s tweet came in response to another post shared from O’Rourke’s account on Thursday that quoted remarks he made during the debate in Houston when he declared, "Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15."

O’Rourke took issue with Cain's tweet, calling it a “death threat.”

“Clearly, you shouldn't own an AR-15—and neither should anyone else,” O’Rourke added.

Cain fired back at O’Rourke in a tweet around midnight, in which he called the Democrat "a child."

The state legislator also lashed out at a social media user who asked him if he intended to threaten O’Rourke with the tweet, saying: “You’re an idiot.”