Castro-Biden exchange is most-tweeted moment of debate

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro had the most tweeted moment of Thursday night's debate with a pointed comment aimed at former Vice President Joe Biden that drew gasps and jeers from the live crowd and seemed directed at the former vice president's age.

Castro repeatedly asking Biden if he had forgotten what he said "two minutes ago" was the most-tweeted part of the debate, according to Twitter.

"Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" Castro asked Biden as the two battled over details of Biden's health care plan and whether people would be automatically enrolled in it.

"Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?" Castro repeated. "I can't believe that you said, two minutes ago, that they had to buy in and now you're forgetting that. We need a health care system where you're automatically enrolled."

Julián Castro goes after Joe Biden: "Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago" https://t.co/4PJW39UOgD pic.twitter.com/UxHvZnvz3g — The Hill (@thehill) September 13, 2019

Biden leaned into Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as Castro spoke, perhaps to ask what he had said. Some of Castro's remarks may have been difficult to hear over the noise of the crowd, which included a number of people expressing shock or displeasure with the remark.

After the debate, some Democrats called Castro's attack on Biden's memory too harsh and personal.

Castro said it had just been a discussion about health care.

The second-most-tweeted exchange of the debate also featured Biden and a remark by the former vice president that seemed to speak to his 76-year-old age.

Biden, the 2020 Democratic front-runner, urged parents to "make sure you have the record player on at night."

"Play the radio, make sure the television, excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night..." @JoeBiden said in response to a question on reparations in Thursday's #demdebate. https://t.co/8qrciSSAlH — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 13, 2019

Biden was tweeted about the most out of the 10 candidates on stage in Houston, followed by tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Yang generated interest after unveiling a proposed plan to give away $1,000 per month for a year to 10 families chosen at random.

Sanders was the third-most-tweeted candidate of the night, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Ratings for the debate on ABC will be available Friday afternoon.